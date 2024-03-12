Two held in Thane for selling expired food items

Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a man dealing in scrapped goods and his employee in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly selling expired food items, an official said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old waste goods dealer was handed over some expired food items by a food delivery company for destroying them.

However, he used to recycle them for sale in the market, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said quoting a complaint by the company's representative.

The police on Tuesday raided a shop of the accused on Khandupada Road in Bhiwandi area and found him and his 31-year-old employee engaged in recycling the expired food items for sale again, he said.

They seized expired food items of Rs 57,300 from there, the official said.

The two persons were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc), 273 (sale of sale any food or drink that is harmful or unfit for consumption) and 34 (common intention), the police said. PTI COR GK