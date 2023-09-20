Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of codeine cough syrup and huge stock of sleep pills

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) Police seized 300 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup and 10,600 tablets of Alprazolam from two men in Thane city of Maharashtra, an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The value of the seizure is estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 lakh, the official said.

The two men were nabbed when they were moving suspiciously near Dahisar Road on Monday, the official said, adding the police found 300 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup worth Rs 1,50,000 and 10,600 tablets of Alprazolam worth Rs 3.66 lakh from the possession of the duo.

Codeine syrup and Alprazolam pills are sold at medical stores only on the prescription of Registered Medical Practitioners.

Advertisment

In addition to pain relief, codeine can lead to a pleasurable euphoric sensation if taken in higher doses.

Alprazolam, which is used to treat anxiety and related issues, is potentially dangerous when misused.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK