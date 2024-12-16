Two held in Thane with mephedrone, cough syrup cumulatively worth Rs 11 lakh

Thane, Dec 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Thane district in separate operations of the Anti Narcotics Cell allegedly with mephedrone and cough syrup, an official said on Monday.

On December 11, the ANC team held Mohammad Abdul Rehman Sayyed on Khardi-Diva road in Mumbra with 60 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 7.43 lakh, Thane city police PRO Shailesh Salvi said.

He has been booked under NDPS Act by Shil-Daighar police, the official added.

One Nawaz Pawle was held at Daighar with 720 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 3.63 lakh and he too has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as well as Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the official added. PTI COR BNM