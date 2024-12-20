Two held in UP's Amethi for burning Amit Shah effigy

Amethi, Dec 20 (PTI) Police have arrested two men in connection with the alleged burning of an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

Three people, including panchayat member Vijay Shyam Yadav, were booked for allegedly burning Shah's effigy on Thursday during a protest against his remarks on BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Vijay Shyam Yadav is still absconding.

The police said Vijay Shyam Yadav, along with Samajwadi Party worker Sachin Yadav and another individual, Anupam Yadav, were involved in burning Shah's effigy at Ambedkar Tiraha.

The police have arrested Sachin Yadav and Anupam Yadav.

They had been booked under Section 292 (causing public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Amethi police station inspector in-charge Brijesh Singh confirmed that the FIR had been filed.

Reacting to the arrests, Samajwadi Party district president Ram Udit Yadav condemned the police action and said opposition parties had the right to protest and voice their concerns, including burning effigies, in a democracy. PTI COR CDN SZM SZM