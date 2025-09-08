Two held in UP's Kannauj for waving Palestine flag

Kannauj (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against two youths for waving the Palestine flag during a Barawafat procession here, police said on Monday.

While one of them has been arrested, the other will be sent to juvenile home.

Circle Officer (city) Abhishek Pratap Ajeya said on Monday that a video of a Palestine flag being waved during the procession of Barawafat in Gursahaiganj area went viral on social media.

During the investigation into the case, the accused were identified as 20-year-old Shoaib and a 16-year-old boy.

He said a case has been registered against the two on Sunday under sections 152 (Act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 196(2) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the BNS.

Ajeya said an investigation is underway to find out from where the two got the Palestine flags.

Barawfat processions are taken out to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.