Two held, minor detained for possession, transportation of beef worth Rs 1.67 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and a minor was detained for alleged possession and transportation of beef worth Rs 1.67 lakh in separate seizures in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Some persons were caught unloading beef from a tempo at MHADA colony in Bhiwandi town around 5 am on Friday, an official said.

The police seized 200 kg of the meat, worth Rs 1.2 lakh, from the tempo and arrested its driver Mohammad Avesh Karimullah Ansari (26), he said.

An offence has been registered with the Nizampura police station of Bhiwandi division, the official said.

Similarly, the police intercepted a two-wheeler in Kacheripada area on Friday morning and caught a meat shop owner and a minor boy transporting 75 kg of beef, he said.

Juned Kallu Qureshi (19) was arrested for possession of beef worth Rs 47,000, while the minor was detained, he said, adding that a case has been registered against them at Shanti Nagar police station, the official said. PTI COR ARU