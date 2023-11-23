Two UK natives held near Noida with 248 kg of cannabis in truck

Noida: Two Uttarakhand natives were arrested near Noida on Wednesday after 248 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from a truck, police said.

The arrest was made in the early hours of the day by a joint team of the Anti Narcotics Cell and the local Badalpur police station, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the police team involved in the operation, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria said.

“Acting on the basis of local intelligence and tip-off, a joint team of the Narcotics Cell and Police Station Badalpur arrested two accused -- Ramveer Singh (54) and Abhishek (32) -- near Dujana culvert for smuggling the cannabis in their canter truck," Katheria said.

"Besides the two accused, who hail from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, one more person, who hails from Moradabad district in UP, is associated in the case but is at large. Efforts are on to arrest him also," the officer said.

According to the police, 248 kg of ganja was found "hidden" underneath a stack of cables loaded on the truck, which had been impounded.

Police said they have lodged an FIR under provisions of the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further legal proceedings are being carried out.