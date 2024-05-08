Two held on charge of transporting beef

Thane, May 8 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly slaughtering cows and transporting beef illegally, an official said here on Wednesday.

The tempo carrying the goods was seized in the wee hours of May 5 at Ranjnoli Naka in Bhiwandi, he said.

"During its inspection, it came to light that the tempo was transporting beef. The police seized a total of around 700 kilograms of the meat worth around Rs 2.60 lakh," the police official said.

The driver of the vehicle - Yusuf Bikan Sheikh (25) and labourer Ramzan Ibrahim Sheikh (28) - were arrested, he said.

"The police are trying to find out the source of the goods," the station house officer of the Kongaon police station said, adding that an FIR was registered against the duo under sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act. PTI COR NP