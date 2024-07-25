Two held on human trafficking charges in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 25 (PTI) Two persons, allegedly involved in human trafficking cases, were arrested from Belabar, a border village in West Tripura district, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Mukabbar Miah and Bubarak Miah.

"The police had initiated an investigation into the trafficking matter while probing another case related to the arrest of two Bangladesh nationals recently," the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Amtali, Sankar Das, told reporters.

"During the investigation, the police found two names from the Belabar area who were assisting Bangladeshi nationals to bring them into Indian territory," the SDPO said.

The officers of the Special Branch (SB) of the state police and the BSF have also confirmed their role as facilitators for human trafficking, he said.

"After gathering all inputs, a police team carried out a special operation on Wednesday night and arrested the two," he added. PTI PS SBN SBN