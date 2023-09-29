Two held over illegal possession of firecrackers in Gr Noida

Noida, Sep 29 (PTI) Two people were arrested in Greater Noida on Friday after they were allegedly found in possession of firecrackers without licence, police said.

The accused were held by officials of the Knowledge Park police station with seven plastic bags containing the firecrackers, they said. "The accused have been identified as Vicky Chauhan and Sameer Chauhan, both local residents. They were held from a slum in front of Gurjar Market," a police official said.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 9B(1)B of the Explosives Act, 1884, at the Knowledge Park police station, the official added. PTI KIS CK