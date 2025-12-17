Two held over Rs 6 lakh bribe in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has trapped a senior land records official and his aide while accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh in connection with the measurement of a plot in Navi Mumbai, an official has said.

The ACB initiated verification and trap proceedings after a complainant alleged an "illegal gratification demand" for providing land-related documents, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke said on Tuesday.

The complainant, a 27-year-old developer from Kamothe, had applied to the Land Records Office of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) for the measurement of a plot in the “airport impact area”, the official said.

“During the process, clerk Kalimuddin Riazuddin Sheikh contacted the complainant and introduced him to Deputy Superintendent of Land Records Dilip Tulshiram Bagule, who initially demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for supplying a copy of the measurement carried out on December 5,” Sonke said.

During verification on December 15, both public servants escalated the demand to Rs 9 lakh, which was later negotiated down to Rs 6 lakh. “On December 16, a trap was laid at the Belapur Railway Station parking lot, where accused Kalimuddin Sheikh was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 6 lakh. Bagule was also detained,” Sonke said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the CBD Belapur police station, the official said, adding that both have been placed under arrest. PTI COR NR