Two held over seizure of 2 kg mephedrone in Pune; FIR also names prisoner being treated at hospital

Pune, October 1 (PTI) The Pune police have arrested two persons after recovering mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore from one of them. They have also named a prison inmate receiving treatment at a state-run hospital as the main accused, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Pune police were on alert after receiving a tip about a drug dealing near the Sassoon General Hospital, he said.

The cops took into custody one Subhash Mandal from outside the hospital on Saturday night and recovered 2 kg of mephedrone worth nearly Rs 2 crore from him, the official said.

Mandal told the police that he had received the banned drug from Lalit Anil Patil, a Yerwada prison inmate who is receiving treatment at Sassoon hospital, through one Rauf Shaikh.

The official said Shaikh works in the canteen of the hospital.

While the police arrested Mandal and Shaikh, they have named Patil as the main accused in the FIR registered at Bundgarden police station under Indian Penal Code and NDPS Act, the official said. PTI COR NR