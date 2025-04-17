Two held over string of burglaries in Latur district

Latur, Apr 17 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons in connection with a series of burglaries in Maharashtra’s Latur district and claimed to have detected four such cases.

Cash and valuables of Rs 1.1 lakh have been recovered from the duo, identified as Sushant Shivaji Gaikwad (26) and Krishna, alias Kiriya Gunderrao Londhe (22), an official said on Thursday.

Both are residents of the MHADA Colony in the city. They have confessed to committing multiple burglaries, the official said, adding that police have now cracked four previously unsolved burglary cases. PTI COR NR