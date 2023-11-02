Two held over theft of port-bound agrochemicals worth Rs 80 crore in Gujarat

Surat, Nov 2 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with a theft of agrochemicals worth nearly Rs 80 crore on the way to the Hazira port in Gujarat for export, the Surat police said on Thursday.

Surat local crime branch said in a statement that six others, all drivers of trailers used to transport chemicals from a godown in Surat to the port, are wanted in the case.

Agrochemicals of Rs 79.65 crore belonging to two companies located in the state’s Bharuch district were recently stolen by the drivers of containers and others involved in their transportation en route to the port in Surat district, the police said.

The thieves replaced the chemicals with sandbags matching their weight in the containers. They diverted the stolen chemicals to different godowns and shops in Surat with the intention of selling them to interested parties, police said.

After the discovery of the theft, three first information reports (FIRs) were registered at Kosamba police station in Surat district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for theft, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

The local crime branch busted the racket using technical surveillance and human intelligence and said that efforts were underway to nab the other accused. PTI KA NR