Two held, seven minors detained over man’s murder in Indore district

Indore, Apr 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested and seven minor boys detained for allegedly killing an 18-year-old person in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal told reporters that one Salman Khan, who was returning home after a picnic under the jurisdiction of Khudail police station area, was stabbed to death over a minor dispute on April 13.

She said the police identified nine individuals, including seven minor boys, involved in the crime after scanning footage from about 80 CCTV cameras.

Vasal said two of these accused have turned adults a few days ago.

“A group of nine persons had a fight with Khan over a car accident when he was returning home on a motorcycle with two friends after a picnic at Ujjaini village,” she said.

A detailed investigation is being conducted into the murder, the official added. PTI HWP ADU NR