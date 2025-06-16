Two held with 10 kg ganja in Palghar

Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) Police have seized 10 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh from a car and arrested two men in this connection in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Vikramgad-Jawhar road in Yeshwantnagar village on June 13 and intercepted a car having two occupants.

Upon checking the vehicle, authorities found 10.258 kg of ganja concealed inside. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is Rs 2,05,160, a police release said.

The police arrested the two persons, identified as Satish Wagh (52) and Sagar Balsane (29), both residents of Kumbharwada in Nashik, and also impounded their car.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release said.

The police were investigating the source of the contraband and its intended recipients, the release added. PTI COR GK