Two held with 10 kg of ganja in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth Rs 2.28 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

A police patrolling team intercepted a man and a woman moving suspiciously in the Ulva area on Thursday morning and found 10 kg of ganja concealed in a bundle of clothes they were carrying, an official said.

He said that the accused, Maqsood Ahmed Syed and Sitabai Santosh Ingle, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and whether the accused are part of a larger drug distribution network, the official added. PTI COR ARU