Two held with 1.2 kg charas in Jammu

Jammu, May 25 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers, including a resident of Punjab, were arrested along with 1.2 kg charas here, an official of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) said on Sunday.

Akshay Dogra of Jammu's Bohri area and Arun Manhas of Punjab's Pathankot were moving in a private vehicle when they were intercepted by a team of ANTF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, near Parmandal Morh late Saturday, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance, he said.

The official said that both the accused were arrested and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for further investigation to expose their backward and forward links.

The ANTF appealed to the general public to come forward regarding any information related to drugs so that this menace could be uprooted completely from the society and the young generation could be saved from it, he added. PTI TAS AS AS