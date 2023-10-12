Two held with 12 kg heroin in Ferozepur: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Two people were arrested after 12 kilograms of heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession in Ferozepur, a top Punjab Police officer said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Gurbinder Singh and Kulwant Singh, both residents of Mallan village in Tarn Taran, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The police have also impounded the car in which they were travelling.

The Punjab Police chief said following information about an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of heroin by Pakistan-based smugglers, counter-intelligence teams carried out an operation in the Qilla Chowk area in Ferozepur Police had information that the accused were expected to come to the area after retrieving the consignment from the border area, he said.

The two accused were apprehended and 16 packets of heroin weighing 12 kgs in total were seized from them, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Lakbhir Singh, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Counter-Intelligence, Ferozepur, said both the accused have already been facing several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are on, he added.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Fazilka in connection with the latest seizure, police said. PTI CHS NSD NSD