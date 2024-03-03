Two held with 1,725 kg cannabis worth Rs 8.62 cr in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund, Mar 3 (PTI) Two persons were arrested allegedly with 1,725 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 8.62 crore in Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.

Avinash Mhaske (27) and Santosh Pawar (32) were transporting the contraband from Odisha to their native Maharashtra when they were held on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje said.

"A goods carrier truck was intercepted at the Rehtikhol check post in Singhoda on national highway 53 on a tip off. The cannabis was packed in 590 gunny bags, which were hidden under empty crates," he said.

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case was registered and probe is underway to unravel the complete inter-state peddling racket, the official added. PTI COR BNM