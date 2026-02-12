Two held with 22 kg hybrid ganja worth Rs 7.97 cr in Ahmedabad; Thai link uncovered

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Busting an international drug racket with links to Thailand, the Special Operations Group of Ahmedabad police has arrested two persons and allegedly seized 22.78 kilograms of hybrid ganja worth Rs 7.97 crore from them, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were apprehended from Sardarnagar area here under relevant provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an SOG press release stated.

The arrested persons were identified as Chetan Prajapati (28), a native of Nathdwara in Rajasthan, and his cousin Jiya alias Jessica Prajapati (34), currently residing in Naroda area of Ahmedabad and originally from Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.

Acting on specific information, a team of the SOG intercepted the duo on Wednesday near Premprakash Ashram road in Sardarnagar. Upon checking their possessions, police recovered 22.78 kg of hybrid ganja (cultivated by mixing different strains) valued at Rs 7.97 crore, it said.

According to police, the accused were part of a syndicate involved in trafficking high-quality hybrid ganja from Thailand into India through carriers.

Explaining the modus operandi, officials said Jiya Prajapati and her cousin Chetan Prajapati allegedly lured needy youths from Rajasthan with the promise of earning quick money and prepared them to act as carriers for trips to Thailand.

Police said both the arrested persons were sending these carriers to Thailand to procure hybrid ganja at the behest of Surat-resident Milan Vaghasia and Ahmedabad-resident Arman Joshi, both of whom are yet to be held.

For each trip, Vaghasia and Joshi allegedly paid Rs 1.5 lakh to Jiya and Chetan. Of this amount, the duo kept Rs 75,000 as commission and handed over the remaining Rs 75,000 to the carrier.

In addition, each carrier was given 7,500 Baht towards expenses in Thailand, out of which Jiya and Chetan allegedly retained 4,000 Baht and passed on the remaining amount to the carrier, police said.

Apart from Vaghasia and Joshi, four others are wanted in the case, as per police. PTI PJT PD BNM