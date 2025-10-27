Two held with 6.4 kg ganja at Gadag railway station

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for possessing 6.4 kg of ganja worth around Rs 6.46 lakh at Gadag railway station, police said on Monday.

According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the arrests were made on October 26 during a special drive under 'operation NARCOS', when RPF personnel at Gadag railway station noticed two men, both around 20 years old, sitting on platform number one with two backpacks in a suspicious manner.

On questioning, the duo revealed that they were residents of Dharwad district. A search of their bags led to the recovery of two bundles wrapped in grey and brown tape, suspected to contain dry ganja, the RPF said in a statement.

"The excise department was informed, and the excise sub-inspector of Gadag Range arrived at the spot. The seized substance, weighing about 6.465 kg and valued at approximately Rs 6.46 lakh, was confiscated after completing legal formalities," the statement added.

Both accused were handed over to the excise department for further legal action, the RPF said.

In another case, Bengaluru Customs earlier in the day said they intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport and seized 2.2 kg of hydroponic ganja hidden in his luggage.

Officials said the passenger's checked-in luggage had a false bottom on both sides. On inspection, four packets containing 2.2 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja) were found in the concealed compartments.

The contraband was seized, and an investigation is underway to determine the source and destination of the narcotics, they added. PTI AMP SSK