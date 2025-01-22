Two held with 700 grams of heroin in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Wednesday, and 700 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 1.4 crore was recovered from them, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh told reporters that the arrests were made as part of an ongoing anti-narcotics operation.

The suspects, Anil Singh and Ripunjay Tiwari were apprehended near the Hanuman Temple at Chakia's Bari Bandh in the Dubhar police station area, he said.

Singh was allegedly found in possession of 400 grams of heroin, while Tiwari was carrying 300 grams, he added. Both are residents of the Bairia police station area of the district and have criminal backgrounds.

"Anil Singh was previously jailed in 2011 in Shahjahanpur district for a murder case. During his imprisonment, he came into contact with a narcotics trafficker from Ranchi, Jharkhand. After securing bail, Singh got involved in narcotics smuggling through this connection," he said.

Ripunjay Tiwari, on the other hand, was convicted in a murder case in 2007 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The police have registered a case against the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a detailed probe is underway. PTI COR ABN HIG