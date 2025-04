Kochi, Apr 20 (PTI) Two people from Odisha, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday with around 9.5 kg of ganja from a lodge in Angamaly near here, police said.

Acting upon a tip-off received by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief, a team raided the lodge and arrested the duo, police said.

According to the police, the duo used to supply cannabis in the area.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway. PTI ARM ARM ROH