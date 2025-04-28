Two held with arms in outer Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Two men were arrested while on their way to extort money in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Deepak alias Lala (28) and Lekhraj alias Lekhu (32), the official said, adding that two bullets were recovered from Deepak, while a pistol loaded with one bullet was recovered from Lekhraj.

The police said the duo were arrested last Saturday when they were heading towards Bhorgarh in northwest Delhi on a motorcycle, with an intent to extort money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.

The DCP said they were intercepted near Ganda Nala, behind the Samshan Ghat at Shahpur Garhi in Narela, when they tried to flee upon seeing a police team patrolling the area.

During interrogation, Lekhraj revealed that he was out on bail in a case after spending five years in jail. He admitted to having procured two pistols from Aligarh around a decade ago, one of which had been recovered earlier in 2020. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Lekhraj has previous criminal involvements, including multiple cases registered in 2020 under charges of attempt to murder, robbery and arms possession, the officer added. PTI SSJ AMJ SSJ AMJ AMJ