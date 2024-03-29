Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 8 cr in Indore

Indore, Mar 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Friday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh with 7.7 kilograms of brown sugar worth Rs 8 crore, a police official said.

Parasram Meghwal is a resident of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, while his son-in-law Dharmendra Chauhan is from Ratlam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Amit Singh told reporters.

"The two were nabbed under Pardeshipura police station limits with a bag containing 7.7 kilograms of brown sugar worth Rs 8 crore. The duo has said they got the contraband from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan and were taking it to Howrah near Kolkata," Singh informed.

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further probe into the peddling network is underway, he said. PTI HWP LAL BNM