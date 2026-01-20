Two held with cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested two men and seized over 38 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 30 lakh during an anti-narcotics operation here on Tuesday, officials said.

A Lambhua police team, during the checking drive, intercepted the two accused near Bhatolia jungle in the Vivek Nagar area at around 10 am, they said.

On searching them, the police recovered 38.3 kg of illegal cannabis packed in a plastic sack, following which both were arrested on the spot, they added.

Station House Officer Sandeep Rai said the accused were identified as Kunwar Shivam Singh (22), a resident of Shahpur Parsan, and Rohit Jaiswal (32), a resident of Diyara Road, both under Lambhua police station limits.

Both accused were produced before a court and later sent to jail in judicial custody, he added.

Further legal proceedings are underway based on the seizure, the police said.