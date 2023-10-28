Two held with charas worth Rs 30 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The police have arrested two persons for alleged possession of charas worth more than Rs 30 lakh in the western suburb of Khar here, police said on Saturday.

The police nabbed Bhairav Chowdhary (37) and Taufeek Shamshul Haque Ahmed (30) when they arrived to deliver the contraband in the Babasaheb Ambedkar Road area on October 25, an official said.

At least 1.07 kg of charas was recovered from the duo's possession, he said.

The accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a probe is underway to find out to whom the contraband was to be delivered, the official added. PTI ZA ARU