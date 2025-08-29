Two held with contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) Two suspected peddlers have been arrested and contraband worth over Rs 2.5 crore seized in two operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While one operation was carried out in Cachar, the other was in Sribhumi, he said.

"Twice Struck, Twice Stopped. In two separate operations, @cacharpolice seized 410g of heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore and arrested one peddler,” Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday evening.

In the second operation, Sribhumi police seized 630 bottles of cough syrup and arrested one peddler.

"@assampolice stands united with one goal - #AssamAgainstDrugs," the chief minister said, affirming the state's fight against drugs. PTI SSG SSG RG