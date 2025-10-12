Two held with country-made firearms in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills

Shillong, Oct 12 (PTI) Two persons carrying firearms were arrested in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district after they met with an accident and were thrashed by local people, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the duo was caught after residents informed police about an accident involving a motorcycle that had collided with a tree along NH-51 near Berubari under Bajengdoba Police Station on Saturday night.

On reaching the spot, police found the two persons identified as Walchang K Sangma, a resident of Salmanpara in South West Garo Hills, and Mikselbirth Sangma alias Niksengbirth, of Gabil Bisa in East Garo Hills, lying injured by the roadside.

Both were shifted to the Bajengdoba PHC for medical treatment.

The local people had assaulted them after they found firearms inside the duo's bags, before police intervened and brought them to safety.

A medical examination revealed that both had consumed alcohol.

Police recovered two handmade wooden firearms with barrels, five mobile phones, a khukri, and some clothes from their backpacks.

Police said Walchang was earlier arrested in a crime against women case, and Mikselbirth in a kidnapping case, both registered under Ampati Police Station in South West Garo Hills.

Police said a fresh case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway. PTI JOP RG