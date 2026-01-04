Two held with country-made pistols in Malegaon

Nashik, Jan 4 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly carrying country-made pistols and eight live cartridges in Malegaon city in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accused were identified as Hidayat Sharif Sheikh (27) and Abdul Malik Aqeel Ahmed (19).

A case has been registered against them under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Sheikh is a history-sheeter from Pune district against whom six cases of serious crimes, such as attempt to murder, robbery, and inflicting serious injuries, have been registered, police said. PTI COR NSK