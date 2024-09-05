Two held with diamonds worth Rs 60 lakh at IGI Airport

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly carrying diamonds worth Rs 60 lakh without authorisation, officials said on Thursday.

The two men, travelling to Istanbul in Turkiye in a Turkish Airlines flight, were intercepted around 6 am on Wednesday from terminal-3.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected the diamonds while frisking one of the passengers during a security check.

The other man was apprehended soon after from inside the terminal area after the CISF personnel undertook a CCTV camera footage scan.

According to officials, the two men did not possess any authorisation for carrying a total of 163 grams of diamond, worth an estimated Rs 60 lakh, in their bags and waist belt.

The men were handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, the officials said.