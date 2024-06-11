Two held with drugs in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two persons and recovered over seven kg heroin along with 16 cartridges from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused were arrested by the counter intelligence wing of police in Amritsar.

"In an intelligence led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI-Amritsar has apprehended two persons and seized 7.5 Kg Heroin, 16 live cartridges & 1 Motor-Cycle #Drones were used to transport drugs from #Pakistan-based drug smuggler," Yadav said in a post on X.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish backward & forward linkages," Yadav added.