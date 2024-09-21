Two held with drugs worth over Rs 15 crore in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) The Assam Police have arrested two persons and recovered contraband worth Rs 15.5 crore from them in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The recovery was made from a truck, he said.

“A successful anti-narcotics operation by @cacharpolice. Based on reliable inputs, Cachar Police intercepted a truck at Banskandi and upon thorough search recovered drugs worth Rs 15.5 cr,” Sarma posted on X.

A total of 18,000 Yaba tablets and 2 kg of crystalline methamphetamine were seized from the truck.

“Two people have been apprehended in this connection,” the CM added.

Yaba or ‘crazy medicine’ is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. PTI SSG RBT