Two held with drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Dec 31 (PTI) The police have arrested two South Africans after recovering drugs worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore from them in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

According to senior inspector Amar Marathe of the anti-narcotics cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police, the two were nabbed during patrolling at Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on the night of December 29.

The police recovered 554.4 grams of MD and 120.4 grams of cocaine, collectively worth Rs 1.47 crore, from the duo, he said. The police suspect the drugs had been brought for New Year's Eve parties.

The Tulinj police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the source of the drugs. PTI COR NR