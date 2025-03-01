Two held with drugs worth Rs 2.2 cr in Assam: CM

Guwahati, Mar 1 (PTI) Two suspected peddlers were arrested and narcotic drugs valued at over Rs 2 crore seized from them in Assam’s Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The arrests and recovery were made during an operation carried out based on specific information, he said.

“Drugs worth ₹2.2 crore recovered by @cacharpolice,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that in a source-based operation carried out at Silcoorie Road in Sildubi under Silchar Police, a vehicle was intercepted.

A total of 415 grams of heroin and Rs 2 lakh in cash were recovered from the vehicle.

"Two people have been apprehended in this connection," the chief minister added, lauding the police force for their efforts against drug menace.