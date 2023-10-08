Two held with drugs worth Rs 5.46 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of psychotropic substances worth Rs 5.46 lakh at Mira Road in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of MBVV police intercepted two persons in the Shanti Nagar area on Friday evening, senior inspector Amar Marathe said.

The duo were found with bags containing 5,464 tablets of dicyclomine hydrochloride, tramadol hydrochloride and acetaminophen capsules, worth Rs 5.46 lakh, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway to find out from where the contraband had been sourced, the official said. PTI COR ARU