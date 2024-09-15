Two held with fake currency notes in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Two teenagers allegedly involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes were arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Ashiq (19) and Mohammad Shoaib (18) were arrested on the basis of a tip-off from the Nawabganj area with 80 fake notes of 500-rupee denomination, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

The arrests were made late on Saturday. Four other gang members, however, managed to escape, the police said.

The arrested accused told the police that they got the fake notes from "Talib Hussain and Irfan".

The police are trying to nab the other accused and investigating the source of the fake notes.