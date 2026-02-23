Two held with ganja worth over Rs 10 crore at IGI Airport

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Two persons were arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after ganja worth more than Rs 10 crore was seized from them, the Customs department said on Monday.

The seizure of 10.724 kg of ganja was made on February 19, an official statement said.

Based on spot profiling, two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted at the Green Channel at T-3 and were diverted for X-ray screening and detailed examination of their baggage, the statement read.

During the examination of a black trolley bag, "ten polythene pouches containing a green coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana" were recovered, it said.

The international market value of the contraband was estimated at Rs 10.724 crore, it added.

A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, was registered.