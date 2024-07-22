Two held with ganja worth Rs 7.97 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested allegedly with 31 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 7.97 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

They were held after a pick-up vehicle going from Nashik to Manor was apprehended at Dahanu Naka on July 20 in the evening, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

"When the vehicle was searched, we found 31 kg ganja worth Rs 7.97 lakh in plastic bags kept in crates. The occupants of the vehicle, Sunil Arya (24) ad and Sriram Solanki (21), were arrested. Probe is underway to unravel the peddling network," he said.