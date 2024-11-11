Two held with ganja worth Rs 8.72 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth Rs 8.72 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The police raided a place in Shivacha Pada of Vasai on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Saturday and found 13.5 kg of the contraband in a car parked on the premises, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

He said the occupants of the car, Santosh Ramjit Jaiswar (26) and Vikas Zinjute (22), were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The official said the police were probing where the duo had procured the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it. PTI COR ARU