Two held with gold biscuits worth more than Rs 5 cr at Nagpur railway station

Nagpur, Oct 14 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday detained two men on suspicion of smuggling gold biscuits worth more than Rs 5 crore from Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express at Nagpur railway station, an official said.

Advertisment

Acting on input, a joint team of RPF and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials conducted searches on the train.

Two passengers were identified and detained at platform number 8 with two bags containing gold biscuits weighing 8.5-9 kg, the official said.

The apprehended duo was taken to the DRI office for further legal action.

"The DRI has seized and confiscated the recovered gold, with an estimated market value of Rs 5.4 crore," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK