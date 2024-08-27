Two held with hashish oil worth Rs 1.52 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) An interstate drug peddling racket was busted here and two persons from Andhra Pradesh were arrested for allegedly transporting 10.2 kg hashish oil worth more than Rs 1.52 crore market value, police said on Tuesday.

In a joint operation, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Bhongir along with the Pochampally police apprehended the two drug peddlers involved in the transportation of hash oil, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said in a release.

The two accused procured about 10.2 kg of hashish oil from persons known to them in Andhra Pradesh and proceeded to Hyderabad. They were nabbed here by the police teams on August 26 after they got off a public bus, it said, adding that the hashish oil was seized from them.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985 was registered. Efforts are on to apprehend the other accused, police said.

It is learnt that approximate 35 to 40 kg ganja is used for making 1 kg of hashish oil, and thus approximate 450 kg of ganja was used for making the 10.2 kg of hashish oil, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ANE