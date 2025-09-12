Two held with heroin in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Sep 12 (PTI) The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department on Friday said it has nabbed two persons including a woman for allegedly possessing 118.3 grams of heroin in Champhai district near the Myanmar border.

The two, arrested on Thursday, were charged with various sections the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Excise and Narcotics department in collaboration with police and Young Mizo Association (YMA) has launched an anti-drug campaign under 'Operation Jericho' to curb drug smuggling and addiction since September 1.

The agencies have conducted patrolling in towns and villages and rounded up addicts and peddlers.

Anti-drug campaigns were also carried out in Myanmar border villages in Champhai district.

Excise officials said that the campaign yielded positive results.