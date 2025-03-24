Two held with illegal meat in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly transporting illegal meat in south Mumbai, police said on Monday.

A police team intercepted a tempo in the Nagpada locality on Sunday night after some residents alerted them about the transportation of meat, an official said.

He said the police seized the meat and sent a sample for testing.

The tempo owner and driver have been arrested under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita(BNS), the official said.

He said a probe is underway to find out from where the meat was sourced and where it was being transported. PTI ZA ARU