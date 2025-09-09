Two held with illicit liquor, other equipment of Rs 30 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 9 (PTI) Police have seized illicit liquor and other equipment valued at Rs 30.7 lakh and arrested two persons after busting two manufacturing units of the contraband in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on inputs, the police raided the two units on Panju island in Vasai area on Monday, senior police inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

They seized 150 litres of liquor and equipment used in brewing valued at Rs 17.8 lakh from one of the units.

A 50-year-old man found manufacturing country liquor at the unit was arrested while his associate managed to escape, the official said.

During the raid at another unit, the police seized liquor and other materials of Rs 12.9 lakh and arrested a 34-year-old man engaged in large-scale liquor brewing there, he said.

Separate cases have been registered in connection with the two raids under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the police added.