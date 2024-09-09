Two held with LSD, cannabis worth Rs 13.43 lakh in Thane

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of LSD and cannabis worth Rs 13.43 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

A team from the Vartak Nagar police station apprehended the accused, Swaroop Jitendra Sawant (23) and Sanket Sandeep Lad (26), near a mall on Saturday, an official said.

The duo were allegedly found in possession of 58 LSD dots and 9.551 gm of cannabis, worth Rs 13.43 lakh, he said.

According to the police, the accused procured the drugs from one Sahil Augustine of Thane and Devesh Trivedi, a resident of Navi Mumbai, and were planning to sell the substances.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and efforts are underway to track down Augustine and Trivedi, the official said. PTI COR ARU