Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) Police seized 50 grams of mephedrone drug from a car and arrested two men in Bhiwandi city of Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The accused duo, Muzaffar Sheikh and Sameer Rokadia, both residents of Nashik, were nabbed on a tip-off about some suspects coming to Bhiwandi to deliver drugs on the August 24 night, the official said.

Police seized the car valued at Rs 15 lakh and two high-end mobile phones from the accused duo, the official added. PTI COR NSK