Two held with mephedrone valued at Rs 2.96 lakh on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Palghar, Oct 10 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested two persons after recovering mephedrone, a banned drug, valued at Rs 2.96 lakh from them, an official said on Friday.

A patrol team on Tuesday night spotted the duo, Vidaya Swapnil Sarvankar and Bharat Pradeep Joshi, moving suspiciously between Charoti and Dahanu on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, he said.

“The police team questioned the two. It subsequently recovered 14.820 grams of mephedrone and a weighing scale from them,” said inspector Avinash Mandale of Kasa police station.

The synthetic stimulant, valued at Rs 2.96 lakh, was seized, and the two accused were taken into custody, he said, adding that a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.