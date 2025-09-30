Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore in the western suburbs here on Tuesday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell laid a trap and intercepted the accused in the Goregaon area in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The team recovered 427 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 1.06 crore from the accused, who appear to be first-time offenders, he said.

A probe is underway to ascertain from where they had sourced the contraband and to whom they were planning to sell it, the official said, adding that the duo have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI ZA ARU